Historic Kiah Museum Marker Dedication Set For May 9, 2022

The African Diaspora Museolo- gy Institute and the Friends of the Kiah Museum are pleased to announce that on May 9, 2022 at 10:00AM a historic marker installed at the site of the Kiah House Museum located at 505 W. 36th Street in Savannah’s historic Cuyler Brownsville Neighborhood will be dedicated.

On November 28, 1959, the residence of Dr. Calvin and Virginia Kiah at 505 W. 36th Street in Savannah, GA opened to the public as the Kiah Museum for the Masses. The Kiah’s were pioneers in the Black cultural and museum movement and created the first African American-founded museum in Savannah. The museum was free to its visitors who included those from the historic Cuyler Brownsville Neighborhood as well as civil rights activists and artists national and international. The museum closed to the public in 2001 upon the death of its founder, portrait artist, and educator, Virginia Kiah.

The dedication of the Kiah House Museum marker will take place at 10:00AM on May 9, 2022 with a reception following the event that will last until 12:00 PM. Remarks will be provided by Mayor Van Johnson and other dignitaries. Addi- tionally, those who are interested in paying their respects to the Kiah’s are invited to a memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church at 1201 Abercorn Street at 1:00 PM. Both events are free and open to the public. Parking is limited at the marker dedication site. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to walk to the event and leave parking closer to the site open to those that are mobility impaired.