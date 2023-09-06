Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir Celebrates 113th Choir Anniversary

Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir wil be celebrating 113 years of service on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church located at 575 West Bryan St. in Savannah. Choirs throughout the city have been invited to participate. We are going to have a good time in the name of the Lord. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be served after the program.

Ruby Jones, President,

Rev. Christopher Pittman, Pastor, Mr. Kelvin Cook, Minister of Music, Mr. Lester Anthony, Organist and Mr, Marquese Williams, Choir Director.