Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir Celebrates 113th Choir Anniversary

By Savannah Tribune | on September 06, 2023

Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir
Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir

Historic First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir wil be celebrating 113 years of service on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church located at 575 West Bryan St. in Savannah. Choirs throughout the city have been invited to participate. We are going to have a good time in the name of the Lord. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be served after the program.

Ruby Jones, President,

Rev. Christopher Pittman, Pastor, Mr. Kelvin Cook, Minister of Music, Mr. Lester Anthony, Organist and Mr, Marquese Williams, Choir Director.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

The Georgia State Conference Of The NAACP Welcomes Seasoned Veteran As Executive Director
Honorary Street Naming Rev. Matthew Southall Brown, Sr.
SSU’s Interim President Appoints Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.