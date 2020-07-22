Hire Dynamics to Hold Drive-Through Job Fair to Fill 100 Positions at Local Distribution Centers

Hire Dynamics, a staffing company will hold a drive- through job fair on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10am-2pm. Hire Dynamics is looking to fill approximately 100 positions for roles that include general laborers, forklift operators, roll clamp operators, assemblers, heavy equipment operators, dispatchers, and lumpers.

Hire Dynamics recently adopted this job fair format and is beginning to implement it throughout their branches in the Southeast. Job seekers use the Hire Dynamics app Work4HD to begin their application and onboarding process. Upon completion, a staffing specialist will conduct a socially distant, in-person interview outside their car window.

The following will be available for interviews and photos, including: Lori Pitt, Regional Manager— Southeast GA, Hire Dynamics,

Cassie Batayias, Branch Manager – Savannah, Hire Dynamics, Lisa Crumpton, Director Business Development— Savannah, Hire Dynamics, Lyndsey Wheat, Operations Manager—Savannah, Hire Dynamics Hire Dynamics, 135 Canal Street, Suite 100 | Pooler, GA 31322

Contact Berry Brady at 703.609.6643 or berry@fulltiltconsulting.com.