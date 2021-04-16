Hire Dynamics Kicks Off Two-Day “HirePalooza” to Fill 200 Jobs in Savannah Including Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan County  

Hire Dynamics will host a hiring event, HirePalooza, on April 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Hire Dynamics Office, 135 Canal Street Suite 100, Pooler, GA 31322. Last year’s event helped some 2700 applicants find jobs across the Southeast and aims to fill nearly 4000 positions this spring.

Locally, the staffing company puts 700 people in the low country to work a day, and hires talent in the following industries: e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers, manufacturing, light industrial, contact centers, and administration.

Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk-in or drive up to the branch. They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app (visit app.work4hd.com/ to learn more and download the app) to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution. Additional safety measures will include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transactions.

They are seeking to fill the following positions immediately:

Forklift Operators (sit-down, clamp, reach, cherry picker, turret, slip sheet)

General Labor

Warehouse (Shipping, receiving, auditing, dispatch)

Maintenance Technicians

Assemblers

CNC and Laser Tech Operators

Groundskeeper

Jockey Drivers

Customer Service (front desk, call centers, greeters, ushers)

Administrative Average pay for these positions ranges from $12-$18 an hour



For more information, go to www.hiredynamics.com.