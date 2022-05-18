High School Senior Makes History As First African American Valedictorian at Calvary Day School

Maya Angelou eloquently shares with us,” if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” Victoria Lynese Grimes has broken the glass ceiling and will leave a legacy at Calvary Day School. She is the first African American Valedictorian and first African American female Valedictorian in the school’s history. She broke the barrier and reached this level of success due to her passion for academic excellence. With Calvary’s inception in 1961, it took a substantial 61 years for the barrier to be broken by a student who has earned a perfect grade point average since she started her academic career.

Additionally, Victoria has accomplished many amazing things such as:

• Georgia Merit Scholar

• Member of the National

Honor Society

• Vice President of Honor

Council

• National Society of High

School Scholars

• Member of Calvary Engineering Team

• Member of DEEP Organization

She has been accepted to attend top colleges such as Virginia Tech, North Carolina A & T, George Mason University, and the University of South Carolina. However, Victoria will attend Georgia Tech in the Fall and major in Civil Engineering. This scholar also possesses the innate desire to stretch beyond the scope of learning that is being offered at Calvary, to broaden her eclectic horizons in various manners. For instance, Victoria Grimes is the copy editor for the yearbook and loves tutoring students in math. Also, she enjoys singing on Maranatha Church International’s praise team, painting, creating custom-made earrings, skateboarding, reading novels, hiking, and designing abstract drawings. These are among other enriching activities the active student pursues.

Her accomplishment is among the wave of African American youth who are making academic history as valedictorians. She will continue to inspire other young African American women to achieve their goals and pursue big dreams.