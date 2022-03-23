Heroines, Then and Now

When the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote, the League of Women Voters (LWV) was founded. That history is characterized by unsung heroines who fought the fight, spread the word, registered and educated voters, and did so with no desire for recognition or praise.

When Mildred Cunningham founded the Savannah League of Women Voters on May 6, 1920, chances are she knew Mamie George Williams. Savannah was not that big a city and the number of suffragists was not that great. Mildred belonged to the Equal Suffrage Party of Cha- tham County and Mamie belonged to the Southeast Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs and became president of the Georgia Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs. The fact that the struggle for women’s suffrage was a segregated effort is a regretful part of our past.

The core of LWV activities is registering and educating voters. In 1920, half the U.S. population had never been in a voting booth. In Savannah, polling took place down the median of Liberty Street. Behind the voting booths, bottles were passed and, too often, votes were for sale. It was no place for a lady and, less than 60 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, even dodgier for a black woman.

This deterred neither Mildred nor Mamie. The Savannah LWV escorted women to the polls, providing safety in numbers.

Mamie was even more intrepid. She visited 160 Georgia counties and registered over 40,000 black women, so many that the governor suspended registration so that he could pass “ancillary laws” in an effort to stop her. Mamie is quoted as saying, “To many politics is a sordid game. But to me it means the getting of everything worthwhile out of it for the race.”

In 1924, she was the first woman from Georgia and the first African American woman to be appointed to the National Republican Committee. That same year, she was the first woman to speak on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

When a new chapter of the League of Women Voters formed in coastal Georgia in 2017, part of its mission was to create a space for civil discourse, where voters can discuss the issues in a nonpartisan environment.

According to Cuffy Sullivan, founder of LWVCGA, “Mamie absolutely, exemplifies everything that we do, all the skills that we promote and exhibit. She’s just my hero.”

The League of Women

Voters – “Esthers” of

Their Times.

We were unable to locate a photo of Mildred Cunningham, founder of the Savannah LWV (1920).