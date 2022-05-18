Here We Go Again! This Time Buffalo, New York

My intent was to write a column on the importance of voting in this year’s primaries and general elections. I wanted to appeal to the community to vote in large numbers. I intended to say when you go to the polls, do not vote for those whose only agenda is to shout hate and divisiveness or those who never tell you what they really stand for.” Their only platform is false rhetoric about “stolen elections,” “socialism,” and the need to “give every citizen a gun.” Do not vote for these people! While I still want to convey the need to vote in the 2022 primaries and general elections, I cannot ignore the massacre in Buffalo, New York. However, there is a connection between the need to vote and the Buffalo massacre. An eighteen-yearold white extremist drove many miles to a known Black community with the sole intent to kill as many Black people as he could. He staked out his target the day before. His Facebook posts were filled with hate speech and he outlined his plan to kill Black folk. Then he carried out his intent and live-streamed the horror on Facebook. Where does this hatred come from and how does an eighteen-year-old boy become so radicalized that he would plan and kill ten people and wound others? It comes from the very top of our political system. White supremacists are now in elected positions and their rhetoric is believed by many extremists as a call to action. We saw this in the January 6th insurrection. We are now finding out that the orders to storm the capitol allegedly came from the very top of the political structure, the former President of the United States of America. He was allegedly in contact with members of Congress as the attack was going on. We also have come to know that the wife of a Supreme Court Justice allegedly help finance the insurrection and attended the riot. The other reality is that we have elected officials in our community and those who are running for office who are complicit in all of this hatred because of their actions or their silence.

We will continue to see mass murders in communities across this country as long as those in authority use their platform to share false narratives and divide us with their hate-filled lies and rhetoric. The first step to end this madness is a larger voter turnout to vote these folk out of office. If they have no agenda other than hate and division, then they should not be elected. We must only elect those who have an agenda to address the concerns of the people. We must not vote for those who push for voter suppression, suppression of women’s rights, and those who seek to rewrite history to cover up the history of racism. In our community, it is not enough for Black people to speak out on these matters. We need our white brothers and sisters to speak out against this racial hatred and the false narratives. Buffalo, New York is not that far away metaphorically speaking. Savannah is not immune to what we see in other cities across the country. We are blessed with a mayor and a police chief who have their hands on the pulse of these matters. However, the mayor and the police chief cannot address these concerns alone. White leaders and white business owners should stand up and be counted so that what happened in Buffalo, New York will not happen in Savannah, Georgia, or any other city in Georgia. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have stated that white supremacists and right-wing extremists are the number one threat to the “homeland.” This is domestic terrorism at the hands of these groups. This domestic terrorism is being fueled by hate speech and those silent elected officials or those still engaging in false narratives.

Let your voice be heard through your vote. Let your disdain for hatred be visible in your actions. We cannot send people to Congress who will not be about the people’s business or who will only block needed legislation that will benefit the masses of the people. We should be equally concerned about those who we send to the state legislature, school boards, county commissions, city councils, and other elected positions. It is time to elect people who will bring us together and who will pass policies that will benefit the people and the community. If we truly believe in our community, then we need to vocalize that hatred has no place in our community. If we truly believe in our community, we cannot elect folk who seek to divide us. If we truly believe in our community, then our collective voice should be saying enough is enough. If we truly believe in our community, we will vote every time there is an election.