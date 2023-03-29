Helping In Mississippi After Deadly Tornadoes

Dear Friend,

Samaritan’s Purse has deployed two Disaster Relief Units to Mississippi after weekend tornadoes cut some neighborhoods to splinters and killed 26 people.

GIVE NOW at bit.ly/3FXdMOK.

The tornadoes ravaged multiple towns along a 100-mile path, leaving heartbreaking destruction in their wake. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves asked us to “please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends.” Let’s join together in praying for those who are facing so much devastating loss.

We are on the ground in Mississippi to helping hurting homeowners right now (bit.ly/3JJ6yyY). Our staff and volunteer teams are assisting with cleanup, as well as tarping roofs and cutting trees. As we work, we com- fort homeowners in the midst of suffering, sharing that God loves them and has not forgotten them. We proclaim the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ—the salvation found only in His Name.

SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER at bit.ly/40GZNVf.

Thank you again for your prayers and support for Samaritan’s Purse. May God bless you.

Sincerely,

Franklin Graham President, Samaritan’s Purse