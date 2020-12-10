Help Us Reach 2020 YouTube Subscribers in Honor of Our 20th Anniversary

By Savannah Tribune | on December 10, 2020

We are extremely appreciative of all who have subscribed and tuned in to our 20th Anniversary programming. We began the celebration with very little social media presence and now, in less than one week, are close to reaching 1K YouTube subscribers.

Help us cross that threshold! If you haven’t already, please subscribe to our YouTube channel. There, you can watch our daily programming, which includes engaging discussions based on content from the archive.

Already a subscriber? Encourage your friends and colleagues to do the same by promoting our channel and #TheHistoryMakers2020 on your social media platforms. www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOSmzUXTKKj5RxLupWOIjQ

Find out more here: www.thehistorymakers.org/20at2020-events

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Help Us Reach 2020 YouTube Subscribers in Honor of Our 20th Anniversary
Georgia Southern University Elevates Honors Program Into New Honors College
Homeless for the Holidays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.