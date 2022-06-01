Over the last year, I have shared my thoughts on mass killings across this country. Just a week ago, I penned a piece on the Buffalo killings. Before the ink was dry on that article, there was the mass killing in Uvalde, Texas leaving 19 children and two teachers dead. But wait, do not forget Sandy Hook, Parkland, and countless other school shootings. How can a country as great as America not protect its children? There is no excuse for what we have witnessed in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and in other communities across this country. Yet, we have legislators on the state and federal levels who refuse to take action. Why? The answer is very simple. Just look at the contributions of the National Rifle Association and the answer becomes very clear. The NRA and the gun lobby “pay” the elected officials to get the results they want. The amount of money ranges from $18, 513.00 to $13,647,676 and this is just in the Senate. The NRA has “bought” the House also. These numbers are a matter of public record. The current Governor of Georgia has also accepted money from the NRA. The reward for the money given by the NRA was a sweeping pro-gun legislation championed and signed by the Governor of Georgia. The old adage “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you” is so true in the case of elected officials and the NRA. It makes sense to pass tough gun laws especially in the aftermath of the children being killed. However, as long as the legislators and other elected officials are making big “dollars and cents” from the NRA, there will be no tough gun laws. This can change if the “people” let their voices be heard.

So, help me understand where this country is going. A very dear friend, “TPA,” asked the question in another way. She very succinctly shared the following with me:

“The irony of the school shootings is that we have elected officials who eagerly take action to censor what is taught in school and who find teaching social justice or critical race ‘offensive and hurtful.’ And now they speak of teaching what “unites’ us and not what ‘divides’ us as well as protecting children from the ‘woke mob.’

Yet, they fail to protect our children from assault weapons. The irony and downright hypocrisy of it is sickening. How can you ban books but not guns? What is this ‘unity’ in the midst of easily accessible guns? It is time to say no to the NRA and others who support easy access to assault weapons…”

While my friend’s words were profound, her very pointed question should ring loud in all of our ears. How can we ban books but not guns? Is the money from the NRA worth the blood of our children? Is the money from the NRA worth the blood of our family members? Is the money from the NRA worth the blood of our neighbors? The state and federal legislators and the Governor of our state have answered these questions with a resounding “YES.” They have chosen the NRA, assault weapons, no background checks, and no carry license over our children, families, and neighbors. These elected officials must be held accountable!!

Help me understand where this country is going when voter suppression is being carried out in state after state, when rightwing extremists can carry out an insurrection against the USA with the alleged backing of the then President and the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice. Help me understand where this country is going when the FBI stated that the biggest threat to this country is domestic terrorism at the hands of white supremacists. Help me understand where this country is going when hate speech gets people elected to offices at the local, state, and federal levels. Help me understand where this country is going when basic human rights are not protected. Help me understand where this country is going when we cannot address racism in our communities and in our country? Help me understand where this country is going when healthcare and affordable housing are not easily accessible? Help me understand where this country is going when almost half of its people believe the “big lie” and elected officials and would-be elected officials are campaigning on the “big lie.”

The Uvalde, Texas massacre, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead, shows the length of the hypocrisy among elected officials. Some of the same ones who do not allow gun laws to be passed are now parading on news channels teary-eyed and declaring how awful the killings were, including the Governor of Texas. Yet, several of the Texas legislators and the Governor are planning to attend the NRA convention being held in the state of Texas. Some are calling for prayer vigils in the wake of the shootings. Yet, they voted to take prayer out of the schools. They can stand before us all and ban books in order to reframe the true history of the country—the good, the bad, and the ugly. However, that cannot stand against the NRA to ban guns. Help me understand where this country is going!! It is time for recentering for this country and it should begin now! We must protect our democracy from foreign and domestic threats. We must protect our children and the citizens in this country from the gun violence that is now rampant in our communities. “We must agree to disagree without being disagreeable.” The time has come to end the nonsense, the hate speech, the division, the lies, and the silence. We are better than that America! So, let the world see us in a better light. If America is to anchor its position as the “leader of the free world,” then all the concerns raised herein must be addressed. Let us together help each other to understand where this country is going. Let that place be one of truth, justice, love, and brotherhood/ sisterhood. “My country tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing…”