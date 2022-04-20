Healthy Savannah Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary

Healthy Savannah celebrates its 15th anniversary in May. “Healthy Savannah is an established organization with a long history and strong future ahead”.

“Healthy Savannah plans to energize its community partners and new members about making the healthy choice, the easy choice through professional development workshops and fundraisers.”

Healthy Savannah was formed as the Healthy Savannah Initiative in 2007 by the Savannah mayor at the time, Otis Johnson. Mayor Otis Johnson realized the importance of acknowledging the ways in which health disparities in our cities lead to chronic health issues and set about creating an organization that would instill a culture of health in Savannah.

One of Healthy Savannah’s key achievements early on was the passage of the Smokefree Air Act in 2010, which banned smoking in all public places. This has not only led to a decrease in secondhand smoke in our community but has helped in other health areas such as the decrease in the rate of heart attacks to twenty percent.

Healthy Savannah is pleased to announce it has received the 2020 Karl E. Peace Leadership Award. The award recognizes “leadership in expanding the impact of public health among their peers and/or in the state of Georgia,” and is given annually by the Gamma Theta Chapter of Delta Omega at Georgia Southern University.