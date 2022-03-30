Health Departments Offer Free STD Screenings in April

Health departments around the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential screenings for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in April in observance of STD Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 people have an STD and half of all new STD cases are in young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

“We really want to raise awareness about STDs and make it convenient for people to come in and get screened,” said Diane De- Vore, Ed.S, Public Health Educator & Communicable Disease Specialist for the Coastal Health District. “A lot of STDs don’t have symptoms. The only way to know is to get tested.”

All STDs can be treated and many cured. Left untreated, STDs can cause increased risk of getting or giving HIV, long-term abdominal pain, infertility, and other serious health issues. These health departments will offer STD screenings at no cost* on the following dates:

Bryan County Health

Department 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

Tuesday, April 12

1 – 3 p.m. Appointments required. Call 912-653-4331 or 912-756- 2611 to schedule.

Camden County Health

Department 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine

Tuesday, April 12 and

Thursday, April 14 8 – 11 a.m. & 1 – 3:30 p.m. No appointment necessary.

Chatham County Health

Department 1395 Eisenhower Drive

Monday – Thursday,

April 11-14

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.