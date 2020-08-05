Health Department to Provide No Cost Vision, Hearing, Dental, & Nutrition Screening for School Students

Chatham County Health Department (Eisenhower Drive location only).

No cost vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening for Chatham County school students. (Normally a $30 fee applies when getting the screening at the health department). By appointment only.

By appointment, August 10th – 14th

Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive

WHY: Although the start of school may look a little different this year, students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives. The Chatham County Health Department will offer those screenings at no cost during the week of August 10th – 14th. Screenings are by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 912-356-2441