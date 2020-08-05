Health Department to Provide No Cost Vision, Hearing, Dental, & Nutrition Screening for School Students

By Savannah Tribune | on August 05, 2020

Chatham County Health Department (Eisenhower Drive location only).

No cost vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening for Chatham County school students. (Normally a $30 fee applies when getting the screening at the health department). By appointment only.

By appointment, August 10th – 14th

Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive

WHY: Although the start of school may look a little different this year, students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives. The Chatham County Health Department will offer those screenings at no cost during the week of August 10th – 14th. Screenings are by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 912-356-2441

SCAD Supports Black Lives Matter With Murals in Savannah and Atlanta
Amazon Opens New Delivery Station in Port Wentworth
Private Tutoring Group Providing Opportunities to Georgia Southern Students Through Pandemic, Beyond

