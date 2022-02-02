Headliner Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble Returns To Savannah, Virtually

The 33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival welcomes back the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (CPRDE) back as a featured headliner for a virtual performance on Saturday, February 5th.

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival is excited to have CPRDE return as a headlining performance. Having them return “means that our past partners still trust us and know we put on a good show and that they are excited to be a part of it,” said Amanda Hollowell, co-coordinator of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

Founded in 1970, CPRDE challenges the traditional performing arts model, infusing innovation and education in every interaction with the community through the art of dance. “Every action we perform is done with the intent to transform ourselves and others; to give a voice to the voiceless; to leave a lasting legacy of excellence and understanding” vows the ensemble.

“One the most wonderful parts of the Cleo Parker Robinson experience is the way she combines innovation and education with every performance. You will get a history lesson while being thoroughly entertained,” said Hollowell. CPRDE will not only present a performance, but they will also host a masterclass with select schools within the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

This year’s CPRDE performance differs from the past in that it is “virtual and accessible,” said Hollowell. “You can experience and access festival content from your phone, laptop, or tablet. You can take us with you and enjoy these awesome presentations,” continued Hollowell.

The performance can be viewed at 9:00 AM on WSAV-NBC and 6:30 PM on WSAV-CW and is a part of the February 1-20th schedule of events. “Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You” is the central theme of the festival and the hybrid experience will be sure to bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.

The festival is presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Resources. Additional sponsorship is provided by South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. All festival events and activities are free of admission and open to the public thanks to our generous community sponsors and donors. For up-to-date details and access to the virtual offerings, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912- 358-4309.