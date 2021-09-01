HBCU Servant Leader Scholarship Winners Announced Savannah (GA) Chapter of the Links

Dr. Sametria McFall, Interim Prevost, Tina Brown (Member), Denise Cooper (Chapter Vice President), Ivuntay Davis (student scholarship recipient), Dr. Laura Wiggins, Chapter HBCU Initiative Chair, Connie Cooper (Member)
Exciting news as classes begin at Savannah State University, The Savannah (GA) Chapter presented scholarships to two Savannah State Students on August 16th. The checks presented by Dr. Laura Wiggins, Chapter HBCU Initiative Chair and Denise Cooper, Chapter Vice President were funded through a program of The Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated, the Southern Area Servant Leader Scholarships. The campaign included donations from 80 chapters in the Southern Area encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The two winning scholars are Ivuntay Davis of Macon, Georgia, and Anaya Smith of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Both students are Criminal Justice majors. The student scholars will receive a $2500 scholarship award and be enrolled in the Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated Servant Leader Academy. In addition, the students will participate in 20 hours of service opportunities provided by the Savannah Chapter. Angela Young, Chapter President stated that the scholarships are being made available through the successful collective efforts of the chapters in the Southern Area during the HBCU Capital Campaign. An important focus of the campaign is to remove obstacles that interfere with student progress and retention at HBCUs. Of course, financial obstacles usually are a primary obstacle. More important, the Student Leader Scholarship program will offer workshops and community volunteer opportunities. During the campaign, The Savannah (GA) Chapter received a Magna Cum Laude recognition, because of the chapter’s donation to the HBCU Capital Campaign. In addition, the chapter has sponsored an endowed scholarship fund at the university.

Denise Cooper ( Chapter Vice President), Anaya Smith ( student scholarship recipient)., Dr. Laura Wiggins ( Chapter HBCU Initiative Chair)
For more information, please contact: Angela B. Young, abyoung4@hotmail.com.

