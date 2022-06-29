Habitat For Humanity Hosts Annual Meeting; Induction Of New Board Members

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked off their fiscal year with an Annual Meeting hosted in Historic Downtown Savannah. Before handing over the gavel, current Executive Chairman, Jed Young (Director of Business Development, Port City Logistics) provided the crowd with partner family and nonprofit updates, as well as recognized the incoming Executive Board and introduction of both newly inducted Board of Director members, and those rolling off.

Serving a mission to “Build Homes, Community and Home,” the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity affiliate has secured 157 families in their own, safe, affordable, and energy-efficient homes since their founding in 1983, with 45 of those families having already paid off their mortgages. Dedicated volunteers were acknowledged during the event for their role in having built two homes in the midst of a pandemic, with three additional residences currently under construction. Habitat ReStore Manager, Jeremy Faith, was also recognized with an award for eight years of excellence in customer service.

The morning concluded with voting in the new slate and a passing of the gavel from Young to Kirk Gilbert (Savannah Vice President/ Division Manager, Choate Construction Company). Additional incoming Executive Committee members are Annette Ogletree-McDougal (Savannah State University), Jennifer Roach (Thomas & Hutton) and Steve Wheelock

(KBRS, Inc.). Newly inducted Board members are Kate Haslam (Hancock Askew & Co.), Greg Marini (Ameris Bank), and Cliff Murse (Cliff Murse Realty). Previous Board members include Heather Bilton (SCCPSS), Carol Coppola (Regions Bank), Guy Davison (DAI Commercial Realty), Leonard Jones (Evicore), Brett Lundy (Columbia Ventures), Eric McManus (Cogdell Mendrala), Matthew Schivera (West Construction), and John Tatum (Hunter Maclean).