Gulfstream Supports Second Harvest Emergency Response Efforts

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to support our emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gulfstream’s generous $10,000 donation will help provide Grab and Go meals for children out of school and emergency food boxes to families and seniors at risk for hunger. In these stressful and challenging times, more and more of our neighbors are struggling with hunger than ever before.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the City of Savannah, Tourism Leadership Council and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce have partnered together to host a Drive Thru Emergency Food Distribution. The Drive Thru will be on Thursday, April 16th at 9 am, while supplies last. The distribution will take place on River Street. This is a first come, first served, stay in your car distribution focused on those in the tourism and hospitality industries who have been displaced in light of the COVID-19 health crisis. Savannah’s lodging occupancy has dropped to an alltime low of 5-10% and more than 50% of the restaurants have temporarily closed or laid off employees, according to The Tourism Leadership Council.

Strict precautionary measures will be taken to keep our staff and the public safe during this distribution. Clients must remain in their vehicle and have space cleared in the trunk for the Georgia National Guard to load a box of non-perishable food, produce and protein into their vehicle. We can only provide one box per vehicle, and no exceptions will be made. The entry point will be at Bay (traveling West on Bay) and Warner Streets. Turns across Bay St from the Eastbound lanes will NOT be permitted. For more info call 912.236.6750

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia continues to provide support for those who are struggling with food insecurity but we are now providing for the newly unemployed and their children that are out of school. We are purchasing more food and supplies in order to meet the unprecedented need for food assistance and to provide thousands of Grab & Go meals to children who are out of school.

Financial support from Gulfstream is beneficial to our mission of leading the effort to end hunger and improve lives. Second Harvest is so grateful for donations from our corporate and community partners and will use these funds to continue to provide nutritious food to children, families, individuals and seniors that are suffering in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.