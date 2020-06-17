Groves High School Senior Wins ClearWater Solutions Scholarship

As many graduating high school seniors are preparing to begin their college careers, 10 seniors from across the southeastern U.S. are doing so with a little extra financial help. Clear- Water Solutions (CWS) recently awarded 10 deserving students with $1,000 scholarships to help further their education. The scholarship winners are considered leaders in their schools, not only with exceptional academic accomplishments, but being involved in school activities and community service efforts as well.

The recipient of the 2020 CWS Scholarship at Robert W. Groves High School is Markia Ballard.

“CWS is happy to award this scholarship to Markia,” said CWS Proj- ect Manager Larry Arnett. “She has such an impressive application — both academically and being involved in school activities. As our tagline states, CWS focuses on ‘building communities and impacting lives,’ and Markia exhibits those qualities through her volunteer work with the American Red Cross, Signature Healthcare of Savannah Nursing Home and her church. Markia will be able to use this money on her tuition, books, or other fees. It is our hope that she will be successful through her college career and that when she graduates, she will continue to give back to the community in a positive way.”

According to company president Rick Ailiff, ClearWater Solutions began the scholarship program last year in two cities.

“In 2019, the company provided $1,000 scholarships to two hard-working young men in coastal Mississippi,” Ailiff said. “This year we were able to expand the scholarship program to include students from 13 high schools across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. CWS is honored to be able to give back to the communities in which we serve, and what better way to do that than to invest in the lives of the youth?”

The company anticipates growing the scholarship program into other communities in the coming years.

CWS has provided operations, maintenance and management services for three systems in the area including the city of Garden City, city of Port Wentworth and Chatham County.

More information on the company is available at www.clearwatersol.com or on Facebook.