Greenbriar Children’s Center Meets ‘Summer Days Double Plays’ Fundraising Goal

Greenbriar Children’s Center has met its “Summer Days Double Plays Challenge” fundraising goal to raise $15,000 by August 31.

Greenbriar Children’s Center announced its “Summer Days Double Plays Challenge,” this past June as a matching fundraiser where participants’ gifts were matched, dollar for dollar, by a special group of supporters throughout the summer. The donors agreed to provide $7,500 which, if matched, would provide Greenbriar with a total of $15,000 in much-needed funding.

“We want to thank the community for helping us reach the matching goal we had this summer,” said Greenbriar Executive Director Gena P. Taylor. “It was a huge success and speaks to the love and support Greenbriar gets from the people of Savannah. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do.” The funds come at an especially important time. As COVID-19 has imposed financial hardships on many community members, those who otherwise might have donated to Greenbriar have been unable to do so. The “Summer Days Double Plays Challenge” funds are being used to support Greenbriar’s efforts to strengthen its early childhood education offerings and care for abused, neglected, homeless and runaway children.

Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through a multitude of services. These services include early childhood education, family counseling, an emergency shelter, and Project Safe Place. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.