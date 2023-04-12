Greenbriar Children’s Center Announces Grand Opening Of Infant Center And Board Of Directors Annual Meeting

Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit with over 70 years of experience helping children and families in Chatham County, held the grand opening of the Greenbriar Infant Center last Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on its main campus at 3709 Hopkins Street in Savannah.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Grand Opening of our Infant Center The Savannah

Chamber joined us for a ribbon cutting and we are grateful to have the support of our local community leaders along with our non-profit partners”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.

“The opening of the infant center represents the return of very young children to the campus of Greenbriar”, said Dr. Connie Cooper, the President of the Board of Directors of Greenbriar. “For many years now, our early learning centers have been offsite, at our Windy’s Preschool at 429 Tattnall Street and at our WW Law Learning Center at 909 East Bolton Street. While we will continue to operate those quality-rated early learning centers for children ages six months to five years of age, this new infant center will care for children ages six weeks to 18 months. All three centers will accept CAPS and scholarships will be provided for those who need additional assistance.”

The Board of Directors’ Annual Meeting followed the grand opening. Greenbriar shared their 2022 accomplishments with the community.

For more info visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.