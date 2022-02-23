Greenbriar Children’s Center Announces Dr. Connie S. Cooper As Board President

Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah celebrating over 72 years of providing services to children and families, has announced that Dr. Connie S. Cooper has been elected as President of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mrs. Juanita Adams. Dr. Cooper will serve as President through the end of 2022.

Dr. Cooper holds a B.A. from Benedict College, an MSW from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership (Ed.D.) from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We are grateful for the steady leadership of Mrs. Juanita Adams, particularly during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and through a successful COA reaccreditation process” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “We are most appreciative that she is remaining on our Board. We are also so very excited to welcome someone as credentialed and experienced as Dr. Cooper to the role of President. Her years of experience working as a social worker and in various administrative and leadership capacities within the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) provides the Board and our staff with incredible knowledge and the expertise needed to guide Greenbriar in the coming year.”

Dr. Cooper has worked and volunteered in the Savannah-Chatham County School System since 1977. She is currently a Student Hearing Officer. Dr. Cooper volunteers her time to AARP, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.- Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter; Chatham Association of Retired Educators, Member and Past President; Georgia Association of Retired Educators – Area 6 Director; Chatham County Juvenile Court – Review Panel Member; Jack and Jill of America, Inc. – Savannah Chapter, Associates Chair; 2022 Juneteenth Committee, Pooler, GA; Savannah (GA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, Past President; City of Savannah – Savannah Race Equity and Leadership (REAL) Task Force, Member; St. Paul CME Church-Stewardess Board, President; State Bar of Georgia, Disciplinary Board, Investigative Panel Member.

In addition to her active volunteerism above, Dr. Cooper has previously volunteered her time as a Board Member of the United Way of the Coastal Empire and Past President of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, Inc. She is married to Dr. Philip W. Cooper, Jr. and has two adult children, Mr. Philip (Tony) Cooper and Attorney Denise M. Cooper.

“Greenbriar Children’s Center has been a part of this community since 1949”, said Dr. Cooper. “We have come out of this pandemic stronger than we were before by developing successful new relationships with community partners to ensure the success of families and children in our community. We continue to look for and find innovative ways to help our families and children. We are excited to introduce additional new programs and explore additional opportunities in 2022.”