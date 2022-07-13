Greenbriar Children’s Center Announces Christmas In July / Annual Day Of Giving

Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah serving children and families for 73 years, announces its second annual online Day of Giving in conjunction with its traditional Christmas in July event, both to be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, which coincides with the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Greenbriar.

“Each year, The Women’s Auxiliary and The Laymen’s Auxiliary of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association sponsor our annual ‘Christmas in July’ event at Greenbriar, a time for the community to come together in support of our mission,” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director. “This year, we are continuing our recent tradition of a “drive by” celebration and community members are encouraged to decorate their cars and stop by Greenbriar’s campus at 3709 Hopkins Street from 4-6 pm. to view our decorations, share some treats and say hello. We will also be offering a prize for the most creatively decorated car.” Also on July 15, Greenbriar will be holding its second annual online Day of Giving. Donors are encouraged to give on the Greenbriar website at www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org at any time on Friday, July 15 and their gifts will be matched by several anonymous donors, up to a total of $2,500.00.

“Funds raised on July 15 from the Christmas in July event and the online Day of Giving will be used to support our current and new offerings for children and families in Savannah,” added Ms. Taylor. “We are so grateful for the support of our community which is critical to help support these programs.”