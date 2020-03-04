Greenbriar Celebrates Volunteers & Partners At Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony

Greenbriar Children’s Center held its board of directors’ Annual Meeting and Volunteer Awards’ Luncheon on February 26 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Savannah.

Guests enjoyed great fellowship and a delicious lunch prepared by the culinary arts students of Woodville-Tompkins High School as they celebrated the organization’s tremendous accomplishments of their 70th anniversary year in 2019. Greenbriar recognized employees for their years of service and also presented awards to their community partner, corporate partner, media partner, and servant leaders of the year. Those recognized included:

Community Partner of the Year (Overcoming By Faith Ministries), Corporate Partner of the Year (Barnard Architects), Media Partner of the Year (WTOCRising TV), Servant Leaders of the Year (Pam Lightsey, David Cobb, Curley Green, Robert Hunter), and Employee of the Year (Sonya Nethles, Center Director for W.W. Law Learning Center).

“At Greenbriar, we take pride in our hardworking, generous, and dedicated community partners and volunteers,” said Greenbriar Executive Director Gena Taylor. “We would not have been able to fulfill our mission of nurturing children and strengthening families for over 70 years without the help of remarkable supporters such as these. We are very grateful and hope these awards express our gratitude.”

Greenbriar Children’s Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through services provided. These services include emergency shelter, family preservation, early childhood education and care, and Project Safe Place. To learn more about Greenbriar Children’s Center and its history, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912- 234-3431.