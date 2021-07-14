Greenbriar Announces Christmas In July & Annual Day Of Giving

Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah celebrating over 72 years providing services to children and families, announces its first ever online Day of Giving in conjunction with its traditional Christmas in July event, both to be held on Friday, July 16, 2021.

“Every year, The Women’s Auxiliary and The Laymen’s Auxiliary of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association sponsor our annual ‘Christmas in July’ event at Greenbriar. Last year, we held a drive-by celebration due to Covid-19, and this year, we decided to again do a drive-by to ensure that everyone was properly socially distanced,” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “Community members are encouraged to decorate their cars and stop by Greenbriar’s campus at 3709 Hop- kins Street from 4-6 PM to view our decorations, share some treats and say hello.”

Also on July 16, Greenbriar is launching its first ever online Day of Giving. Donors are encouraged to give on the Greenbriar website at www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm, and have their gifts matched, up to $100.00 per hour. In addition, those who donate will have an opportunity to be entered into a drawing to receive a hand painted artisan, holiday ornament crafted by local artist Diane Ryan.

“Funds raised on July 16 from the Christmas in July event and the online Day of Giving will be used to support our programs for children and families in Savannah,” added Ms. Taylor. “Support from our community is so essential to our work.”