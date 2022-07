SCAD Alumna Daniette A. Thomas, made history April 3rd, 2022 by opening Savannah’s First Design House. Located at 422 W. 43rd Street, the design house works by servicing men and women with custom design, styling, and creative direction services. It also doubles as an event venue, optimal for weddings, fashion shows, baby showers, networking, and more!

For more info visit, bit.ly/3qZDDy7.