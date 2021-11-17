Grand Opening of Savannah Gallery of Art

The Savannah Gallery of Art, located at 304 E. Bryan Street in the City’s Historic District, will be celebrating its Grand Opening at the gallery on Friday, December 3rd from 6-8 p.m.

Acclaimed Savannah artist, William Kwamena Poh, will be in the “Spotlight” for the Opening and through the month of December. William’s work has been honored in numerous exhibitions throughout the country, including a solo exhibit at The Jepson Center for the Arts.

“21 & Done”, a juried exhibit of twenty-one works of art ushering out the old year and welcoming in the new gallery, will also premiere at the Opening. The exhibit will be judged by another acclaimed local artist, John Mitchell, and cash awards totaling $1000 will be announced that evening.