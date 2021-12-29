Grand Opening Of Floyd Adams, Jr. City Services Complex Held

The City of Savannah held a grand opening for the Floyd Adams, Jr. City Services Complex last Wednesday, December 22 at 2 PM at 20 Interchange Dr.

Mayor Adams was affectionately known as the people’s mayor, and this year Savannah celebrates 25 years since he made history as the city’s first Black mayor. In September, the city council voted to name the new city services complex in his honor.

During the ceremony, former Mayors Otis Johnson, Edna Jackson, Eddie DeLoach and current Mayor Van Johnson gave remarks speaking about Mayor Floyd Adams and how deserving it is to name the City Services Complex in his honor.

The $43 million complex spans 38 acres, has 11 buildings and houses 435 City of Savannah employees. The central location gives the 17 departments working at the site greater opportunities to coordinate and collaborate, ultimately providing more efficient services to residents.

The Adams Complex is also part of the city’s strategic plan to move staff out of leased buildings and into owned buildings to reduce ongoing operational costs.

Mayor Adams’ family, current and former City of Savannah elected officials and city staff were in attendance for the celebration.