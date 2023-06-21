Graduate Appreciation Day at Abundant Life

Graduate Appreciation Day was held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Abundant Life Deliverance Center located in Garden City. The Pastor, Bishop Willia, C. Roberts, members, family and friends recognized and celebrated local high school and college graduates. The speaker, Ms. Teresa Baker, A SCCPSS Assistant Principal encouraged, inspired and motivated grad- uates with a message entitled “It Takes Two – You and God.” Ms. Baker challenged the graduates to remember 5 things as they move on and take the next step as young adults. 1) Love Yourself, 2) Know your Gift, 3) Grown Your Faith, 4) Believe in Yourself and 5) Remember the People on your Team – Your Supporters.

Graduate Appreciation Day is one of several major events sponsored by L.E.E.P., Inc., a local 501C3 faith based charity with support from local businesses that provide donations for each event. All donations are tax deductible. Our back to school event is rapidly approaching for which we are seeking donations. Checks and money orders can be made payable to L.E.E.P., Inc. The mailing address is P. O. Box 1911, Savannah Ga 31402.