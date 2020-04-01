Governor Issues Executive Order Keeping All Public Schools Closed Through April 24th

Based on the Executive Order issued by Governor Kemp calling for the extension of the closure of all public schools in Georgia, SCCPSS announces a closure beyond the current announced return dates of April 1st for school-based staff and April 2nd for students. All SCCPSS schools will now remain closed through April 24, 2020.

More information regarding the return date for staff and students and continued plans for Independent Learning will be communicated in the coming days. While all school buildings remain closed, the District’s Central Office and other adminstrative facilities are open to the public by appointment only for essential business. Additional information will be provided to our families through the usual parent notification calls and emails, district social media accounts, SCCPSS. com, and local media.

Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp placed Georgia under a State of Emergency due to the spread of Coronavirus. The school District continues to maintain regular contact with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chatham County Health Department, and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, to monitor Coronavirus impacts in our area.

Once again, all Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will remain closed through April 24, 2020. Please make sure to check our website – www.sccpss.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for further updates.