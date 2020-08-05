Gordon & Jackson Propose Renaming Talmadge Bridge to “John Lewis Freedom Bridge”

State Representative Craig Gordon and State Senator Lester Jackson prefiled legislation to rename the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah the “John Lewis Freedom Bridge” after the late Congressman John Lewis.

“It is only fitting that this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized by dedicating one of the largest bridges in this state in his memory,” said Rep. Gordon in a statement. “Renaming Talmadge Bridge after Congressman Lewis would ensure that our state never forgets his efforts in desegregating interstate travel and his lifetime of work of being a bridge-builder across our nation.”

“The renaming of the Talmadge Bridge can serve as a reminder of a civil rights giant who reached across party lines, bringing people together. It is time we look at our heritage, our history and our past and look forward to the future, for a unified Georgia and nation,” said Senator Lester Jackson.

If the proposed legislation is enacted, Rep. Gordon and Sen. Jackson plan to personally pay for all costs associated with new signage for the bridge renaming, which is estimated at $500.

This is the final piece of legislation submitted by Rep. Craig Gordon, who is retiring from the legislature. The resolution will be carried by Senator Lester Jackson in the 2022 legislative session.