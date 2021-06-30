Good Times To Host 4th of July Celebration With Special Guest Performances

Savannah’ s premiere jazz venue Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant is set to host the Fourth of July weekend with performances by “Dred ‘Perky’ Scott” featuring the Good Times All Stars with Teddy Adams, Eric Jones, Marc Chesanow and Robert Saunders. Performances are set to take place on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 from 8 PM to 11 PM.

“Our dedicated team at Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant is excited to host the Fourth of July Weekend Celebration for the Savannah community and we will offer a full menu with culinary leadership from Chef Joe Randall and live tunes from the talented Dred Scott, Teddy Adams (trombonist), and more.” said owners Stephen and Danielle Moore.

. HEADLINER .

Dred “Perky” Scott, a native of Harrisburg started his career at age 11 with the stage name “Little Perky Wonder.” He has played in numerous groups such as the El Dantes (with Cedric Lawson) and the Emperors, a very notable Harrisburg group who had a hit record, “Karate.” He honed his chops with many significant artists in the jazz realm over the last 50 years. He worked with Jazz greats, Marcus Belgrade, Gerri Allen, Kenny Barron and Max Roach, Roger Humphries, Dwayne Dolphin, and John ‘Squirrel” Mosley.

A $15 cover charge is required for attendees per night.

The ongoing dinner schedule is as follows: Sunday & Thursday, dinner is served from 5 PM – 10 PM and musicians perform from 7 PM – 10 PM. Friday & Saturday, dinner is served from 5 PM – 11 PM and musicians perform from 8 PM – 11 PM (Lunch to be resumed at a later date).

For reservations, please call ahead at (912) 236-2226 or (912) 236-7326 or for general inquiries on the restaurant, please e-mail info@goodtimesjazzbar.com and visit goodtimesjazzbar.com.