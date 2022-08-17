Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.

On Saturday, August 20th, doors open at 8:00 PM for a jam session featuring Teddy Adams with internationally known musicians pianist Louis Heriveaux, bassist Delbert Felix, trumpeter Alex Nguyen, saxophonist Calvin Barnes, vocalist Huxsie Scott & drummer Xavier Breaker.

On Sunday, August 21st, doors open at 7:00 PM for the grand finale jam session featuring Teddy Adams with internationally known musicians pianist Eric Jones, vocalist Cynthia Utterbach, bassist Marc Chesanow, drummer Robert Saunders & saxophonist Calvin Barnes.

Adams, a pillar of the community for more than 50 years and post his return from living in and touring Tokyo, Japan, along with Ben Tucker, is credited for the resurgence and rebirth of jazz in Savannah, Georgia. As Co-founder of Coastal Jazz Association, Savannah Jazz Festival and the Savannah Jazz Orchestra, he has remained committed and steadfast to keeping the art form formerly known as jazz alive and well.

Continuing to carry and pass the torch as only Adams can, to date, one of his favorite concerts is the highly anticipated Annual Christmas Jazz Concert and Jam Session. Since its inception in the mid-1950s, he was a loyal participant as a high school student. When Adams returned from Asia, he learned the annual Christmas concert had ceased with no plans of revival. With the support of musicians and Savannah jazz enthusiasts supporting his vision, he reinstated the Annual Christmas concert where it continues to be “a must attend” event more than 45 years later.

An avid supporter and believer in educating the next generation of musicians, he is responsible for presenting the Black Heritage Festival’s annual “Future of Jazz” concert which features the brightest young jazz talent in the region. The Dean of Jazz, Adams continues to mentor a host of young jazz musicians who are currently making names for themselves both domestically and internationally.

Trombonist, author, educator, and composer are just some of the hats worn by Teddy Adams. His most recent accolade was bestowed upon him by the City of Savannah when Mayor Van Johnson announced that Teddy is officially Savannah’s Jazz Ambassador, the first position of this kind in the City’s long and impressive Jazz history. He is also working on his second book, entitled “Keepin’ The Beat” (“The Up Of The Downbeat,” his first).

He is presently teaching in the Music Department at Savannah State University and serving as Music Director for Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant.

For reservations, please call ahead at 912- 236-2226 or 912-236-7326, or for general inquiries on the restaurant, please e-mail info@goodtimesjazzbar.com and visit goodtimesjazzbar.com.