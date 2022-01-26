‘Good Times’ Awaits Two Nights Of Performances From Renowned Nat Adderley Jr. & Quartet

Savannah’s premiere jazz venue Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant is set to host renowned musician, composer, conductor, arranger Nat Adderley. Performances are set to take place on Friday, February 11 & Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm -11:00 pm.

Nat Adderley, Jr., is a renowned jazz pianist, bandleader, arranger, and producer. Nat is perhaps best known for his more than twenty-year tenure as music director for R&B legend Luther Vandross, during which time he wrote, arranged, and produced some of Luther’s most iconic and beloved songs. He is also known for his work on the recordings of Kirk Whalum, Gloria Lynn, and Aretha Franklin. In recent years, Nat has primarily been seen performing with his jazz ensemble, as well as in the piano chair with notable jazz musicians including Vincent Herring, Regina Carter, Tom Scott, and Jay Hoggard.

Nat has appeared at jazz festivals and venues all over the world including Beijing, Singapore, Cape Town, Vienna, Tokyo, and at the INNtöne Jazzfestival in Diersbach. In 2019, Nat’s band headlined the Central Jersey Jazz Festival, produced by WBGO’s Sheila Anderson. Most recently, Nat headlined the star-studded reopening of the storied Apollo Theater in Harlem. Nat’s inimitable style—his authentic and reverential craft as a jazz pianist, mixed with his mastery of pop and R&B idioms, his unparalleled musical sensitivity and artistry, and his showman’s charm and wit—make his shows memorable events that are not to be missed.

Valentine’s Day Weekend Sweethearts Dinner Party – Four Course Prix Fixe Menu will be held Friday & Saturday, February 11 & 12 (be: 5:00 pm -11:00 pm) & Sunday, February 13 (be: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm) Menu:

SOUP (Choice of:) – French Onion Soup Au Gratin or *Georgia Wild Shrimp

SALAD (Choice of:) – Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pecans & Crisp Bacon on Butter Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing or Dried Cranberries & Sliced Strawberries on Tender Baby Greens with Raspberry Vinaigrette

ENTRÉE (Choice of:) – *Prime Rib of Beef with Au jus & Popovers · Horseradish Mashed Potatoes · Creamed Spinach or *Pan Roasted Red Snapper with Chive Butter · Savannah Red Rice · Stewed Okra & Tomatoes or *Roasted Duckling Ala Orange · Wild Rice Mixture · Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce goodtimesjazzbar.com/

French Bread · Coffee or Tea

DESSERT (Choice of:) – Cheesecake with Fresh Raspberry Sauce or White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding with Bourbon Custard Sauce

For reservations, please call ahead at 912- 236-2226 or 912-236-7326 or for general inquires on the restaurant, please e-mail info@goodtimesjazzbar.com and visit goodtimesjazzbar.com.