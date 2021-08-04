Good Times’ Awaits Performances From Grammy-Nominated Artist Carmen Bradford

Savannah’ s premiere jazz venue Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant is set to host the “Carmen Bradford Trio” and the Good Times All Stars with Teddy Adams, Eric Jones, Marc Chesanow and Robert Saunders. Performances are set to take place on Friday, August 13 & Saturday, August 14, 8:00 pm -11:00 pm.

Carmen was discovered and hired by William “Count” Basie and was the featured vocalist in the legendary Count Basie Orchestra for nine years. She has since performed and/ or recorded with: Wynton Marsalis, Shelly Berg and John Clayton along with the Clayton/Hamilton Orchestra, Nancy Wilson, Doc Severinsen, Tony Bennet, Jeremy Monteiro, James Brown, Patti Austin, Byron Stripling, Dori Caymmi, George Benson, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra, Joe Williams, DIVA Jazz Orchestra, the National Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The Dani Felber Big Band, Dallas Symphony, Oklahoma Symphony, Vancouver Philharmonic and countless artists around the world. Carmen performed on two Grammy award winning albums with the Basie Band in the 1980’s and later collaborated on a third Grammy Award winning album, “Big Boss Band,” with guitarist George Benson in 1991. Her soulful voice warmed the hearts of Americans through the celebrated performance of the classic duet, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?” on the TONIGHT SHOW with the Johnny Carson Show that same year.

On occasion, Carmen has loaned her talented voice to stage productions and the music of Hollywood films, cartoons, television commercials, and the theatre. She sang on the haunting soundtrack for Oprah Winfrey’s “Beloved,” and starred in the title role of Duke Ellington’s Folk Opera “Queenie Pie” at the University of Texas, Butler School of Music. Carmen Bradford’s 2019 Grammy Nominated performance, from the album, “All About That Basie” with the Count Basie Orchestra, Conducted by Scotty Barnhart was an opportunity to pay tribute to the great, Ella Fitzgerald, singing

Miss Fitzgerald’s hit, ‘Honey Suckle Rose’ along with other featured artist, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Elling, Take 6, Jamie Davis, Jon Faddis and Joey DeFrancesco. Carmen Bradford’s body of work reflects a vast depth of musical experience and technical brilliance. She is also recognized for the overwhelming passion she brings to the lyric. She has truly contributed to the perpetuation and preservation of this great American art form called jazz.