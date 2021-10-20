Finding Joy In Challenging Seasons
Brought to you by Stellar Productions (Estelle Manion) and the
GrooveBack Movement (Maxine Bryant) Join us for an intriguing and enlightening conversation that will inspire, encourage, and motivate women as we navigate through our seasons.
When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6pm EST
Where: Maxine’s Zoom Room
Advance Registration Required at this link: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register
/tZEqdOGqrz8sHt03LKo-BbOCUM2ETN2genBg
You may also email Maxine at dr.maxinebryant@gmail.com to receive the registration link.