GIRL TALK

By Savannah Tribune | on October 20, 2021

Finding Joy In Challenging Seasons

Brought to you by Stellar Productions (Estelle Manion) and the

GrooveBack Movement (Maxine Bryant) Join us for an intriguing and enlightening conversation that will inspire, encourage, and motivate women as we navigate through our seasons.

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6pm EST

Where: Maxine’s Zoom Room

Advance Registration Required at this link: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register

You may also email Maxine at dr.maxinebryant@gmail.com to receive the registration link.

