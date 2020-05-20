Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia QuestFestTM Event to be Virtual

May 20, 2020

 
 

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s 4th Annual QuestFestTM event goes virtual this year! Girl Scouts from across the country are invited to take part in this fun Girl Scout oriented scavenger hunt. Girls will participate, wherever they are, in 80+ quests that will inspire their creativity, encourage them to make a difference in their communities, and share an amazing experience with their Girl Scout sisters. The event will be held Saturday, July 18th -19th. Visit the QuestFest website, www.gsquestfest.org, for more information, and to register.

