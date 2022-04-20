Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Presents First Leadership of Legacy Award

Georgia State Rep. Edna Jackson (HD 165) received the first Legacy of Leadership Award, a commissioned design pin, presented by the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. The pin, designed by Harkleroad Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, was presented by GSHG CEO Sue Else during the Legacy of Leadership Luncheon, April 8th at the Hyatt Regency where the featured speaker was renowned Astronaut Commander Susan Kilrain, an Augusta, GA native.

Georgia State Rep. Edna Jackson accepted the award in honor of Mamie George S. Williams who helped to establish the first Girls Scout troop for African American girls in Savannah..