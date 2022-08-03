Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.

As always, everyone is invited to tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 9:30 AM, for the Facebook LIVE stream. Your questions and comments will be welcomed. The keynote presenter will be the Hon. Carl W. Gilliard, State Representative, District 162. Gilliard is well known for his advocacy and involvement in many areas of community need and development in his home base of Garden City, the Savannah and Southeast Georgia Area, the State and Nation. As one who works across many socio-economic and political lines, the HCFS has invited Rep. Gilliard to bring his perspectives, especially legislative, to this ongoing discussion.

Joining the Gilliard, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus’s Legislator of the Year, will be resource persons/panelists Maxine L. Bryant, PhD., an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology at Georgia

Southern University. Her passions and areas of expertise include unaddressed childhood trauma, successful reintegration of justice impacted persons, and systematic injustices against Black and Brown people, and HCFS Board Member Hon. LeRoy Burke, III, senior Judge of the Juvenile Court of Chatham County. Before stepping down as Chief, he helped to lead the local Juvenile Justice system for sixteen years. A staunch proponent of innovation and alternatives, he is known for saying, “If we can keep them away from the court system that’s what we’re after.” Bishop Jermaine Oliver, Pastor, New Season Community Church will bring the Invocation and Grace. Businesswoman and former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson will moderate the forum.

Randolph L. Slay, President, says that “through technology, the HCFS’ Board of Directors is continuing to pursue its goal of providing quality community education issues forums and providing the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of participants a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” For more information, please call Julia Wright at 912-233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.