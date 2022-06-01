GET READY TO RETURN TO THE POLLS

By Savannah Tribune | on June 01, 2022

Runoff Elections – June 21, 2022

June 10th: Deadline to submit application for an Absentee Ballot. Contact the Board of Registrars, 912-790-1520, to verify. June 13th – Early In-Person Voting Begins. Dates, times, and locations to be Announced.

