GET READY TO RETURN TO THE POLLS By Savannah Tribune | on June 01, 2022 Runoff Elections – June 21, 2022 June 10th: Deadline to submit application for an Absentee Ballot. Contact the Board of Registrars, 912-790-1520, to verify. June 13th – Early In-Person Voting Begins. Dates, times, and locations to be Announced.