GeorgiaCAN Announces Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo

GeorgiaCAN, a nonpartisan education reform organization, today announced that the group will be teaming up with GCSA, the Georgia Charter Schools Association, for the Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo, which will highlight the Savannah charter school options available to families. This forum will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7-8:30 pm local time.

The event will advise Savannah-area families about local public charter school opportunities for their students, informing them about the benefits of charter schools and providing more information about the local options available. Among the participants in Tuesday’s virtual event will be school leaders and representatives from Savannah-area charter schools, who will share their school’s mission, as well enrollment information and applicable lottery details.

Steven Quinn, GeorgiaCAN Outreach Director and 50CAN National Organizing Manager, explains the importance of the upcoming Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo: “Over the few years, GeorgiaCAN has been engaging with families in Savannah. Our conversations have led us to this opportunity. We’re excited to co-host this event to help eliminate the barriers families face when looking at school options.”

Savannah-Chatham Public Schools parent Jae Di Lorenzo added: “The charter expo gives parents the opportunity to get firsthand information on the options available here in Savannah so we can decide what best suits our children’s individual circumstances. There’s a real need for parents to have guidance on the options available here in Savannah so we can decide what best suits our children’s individual circumstances.”

For more information on this virtual event, visit here or text Savannah to 52886.