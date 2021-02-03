The Georgia Prevention Project presents a 4-part Virtual Youth Vaping Series to help end youth vaping. This statewide virtual series, developed for teens by teens, is designed to help stop vaping by youth all over Georgia. The series, hosted by the Teen Advisory Council (TAC) teens, is FREE for youth ages 12-17. It will include giveaways, music and more.

Each session will be held on Thursdays from 6-7 PM beginning February 11 with the schedule as follows:

Part 1: Vaping and Misconceptions: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11

Part 2: The Vape Market: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Part 3: Vaping and Body: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11

Part 4: Quitting and Support: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

To register, use the QR code on the attached flyer, or go to forms. gle/RRoFg9KoSiHkUk3X6 Registrants will receive a Zoom invite to join in the series.