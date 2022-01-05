Georgia Power Restores Service To 200,000+ Impacted Customers Last Monday After Severe Winter Weather Crosses State

Georgia Power has restored power to more than 200,000 customers impacted by high winds and saturated ground after storms crossed the state overnight. As of 5:30 PM, Georgia Power is working to restore power to approximately 12,000 customers who remain without power due to extensive damage from the storm. Georgia Power has crews in the field tonight working to complete restoration as quickly as safely as possible to all customers who are able to receive power (some customers may have damage to their homes or businesses that prevent reconnection).

While gusty conditions continued through the day, Georgia Power restoration crews began making repairs and restoring power for customers as soon as weather conditions were safe early this morning. Most customers who experienced an outage felt the impact of the severe weather system early Monday and by late afternoon had service restored.

The company has invested in infrastructure to shorten outage and repair time as well as increase the day-to-day reliability of its system. The use of Smart Grid technology and increased automation in recent years allows Georgia Power to more quickly isolate outages that do occur to smaller numbers of customers and reroute power remotely for improved reliability.

Customers are encouraged to remain vigilant, stay weather aware and keep safety in mind as dangerous conditions can exist following storms. The company has developed a series of storm videos addressing customers’ frequently asked questions about storm response and restoration that can be found at bit. ly/3sV4Nbe. Customers should follow @Georgia- Power on Twitter and at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm for storm tips, information about restoration efforts, customer service and more.