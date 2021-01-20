Georgia Power Employees Partner With Local Businesses To Feed Local Health Care Workers For MLK Day

Every year, Georgia Power employees and their families honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through community service projects across the state. The annual event is the company’s largest single day of service and emulates our employees’ mission of being, “a citizen of wherever we serve.”

This year, the Citizens of Georgia Power-Savannah chapter, teamed up with Chicken Salad Chick Monday, January 18, 2021 to show appreciation to the frontline healthcare workers who are working on the front line of the COVID19 pandemic. The duo was able to provide lunch to the doctors and nurses working in the COVID unit at Memorial

Medical Hospital. This serves as a great way to not only say “thank you” to the heroes working on the frontlines, but also as a way to support local restaurants that were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2005, more than 14,000 Georgia Power employees have volunteered for approximately 375 individual MLK Day of Service projects.