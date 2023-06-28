Georgia Municipal Association Hosts Annual Convention In Savannah

The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) held its annual convention and celebrated its 90th anniversary at the Savannah Convention Center June 23-27. More than 2400 municipal leaders from around the state of Georgia gathered to unite, grow, learn and network.

“The Georgia Municipal Association were excited to be back in Savannah for our annual convention and to celebrate our 90th year of uniting Georgia’s cities, ” said GMA’s CEO & Executive Director Larry Hanson. “Our theme, ‘Soaring to New Heights’ encapsulates the remarkable journey of Georgia’s cities over the past 90 years and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”

The convention provides an opportunity for city officials to learn about best practices in municipal government, sharpen their leadership skills, help shape the Association’s legislative policies and build and strengthen relationships through numerous networking opportunities. GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments, and all of Georgia’s 537 cities are members. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical assistance services to its 537 member cities.

A few highlights included: Training Institute, Policy Committees Meetings, Annual Business Meeting and Awards Luncheon which recognize the new Municipal Government Hall of Fame inductees, presentation of the Georgia Cities Foundation’s Renaissance and Starr awards, recognition of the Clerk of the Year, Cities of Civility and new and recertified Cities of Ethics, and presentation of the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute certificates.