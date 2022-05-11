Georgia Leaders Visit Carver State Bank

At the request of State Representative Carl W. Gilliard (House District 162), a distinguished group of Georgia State Legislators visited Carver State Bank last week to meet with Carver President Robert E. James. The visiting delegation included State Representatives Sandra G. Scott (House District 76), Doreen Carter (House District 93) and Viola Davis (House District 87). They were accompanied by Dr. Rickie C. Keys, a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion advocate, public health professional, social scientist and health inequities analyst. The meeting was held at the Carver Skidaway Road Office.

The leaders were on a fact-finding mission to seek innovative ways to use their leadership platforms to improve the lives of poor Georgians, a disproportionate number of whom are African Americans, by improving access to quality financial and health care services as well as healthy food. The leaders believe that progress in these areas would help decrease the wealth gap between Black and white Americans. According to the Brookings Institute, the median white household has a net worth 10 times that of the median Black household.

Carver is one of only 19 banks in America owned by African Americans, and one of only four banks in Georgia that are certified Community Development Financial Institutions. Established in 1927, Carver is the oldest bank in Savannah and the only bank headquartered in the Savannah area that has an “Outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act Rating from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

In 2010, Carver became the first community bank in Georgia to participate in a New Markets Tax Credit transaction. In 2018, the U. S. Treasury awarded Carver $30 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations that it used, in conjunction with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, to facilitate economic development in Georgia. Carver was awarded an additional $50 million in allocations in 2020.

The legislators and President James ended the meeting by agreeing to continue their conversation and advocacy.