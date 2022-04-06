Georgia House Adopts Rep. Gilliard’s Legislation to Encourage Creation of Gullah Geechee Heritage Society

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) today announced that the Georgia House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 625, which allows the House to officially encourage the state to establish a Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for joining me in sharing their support of this society,” said Rep. Gilliard. “The creation of a Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society would promote cultural heritage tourism, educate future generations through a variety of venues and attract a wide range of scholars and visitors from around the world.”

Through this resolution, Rep. Gilliard seeks to recognize the tradition of the Gullah Geechee culture’s history, music, dance and other art forms. This resolution highlights the Gullah Geechee communities’ impact on Georgia, such as attracting the attention of schools, universities, tourists and local, state and federal governments as they demonstrate more African influences than any other long-established American population.

In 2006, the U.S. Congress established the Gullah Heritage Corridor Commission to recognize this culture in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. HR 625 encourages the state to establish an organization that gives the coast of Georgia the opportunity to benefit from this corridor and other additional funding.

For more information please www.legis. ga.gov/legislation/61349