Georgia Builder Elected 2022 Chairman of The National Association of Home Builders

Jerry Konter, a Savannah, Ga.-based home builder and developer with more than 40 years of experience in the home building industry, was elected as the 2022 Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at the conclusion of this week’s NAHB Winter Leadership Meetings.

Konter founded Konter Quality Homes in 1977. His company is one of the largest home building firms in Savannah and has created 20 communities and built more than 2,200 homes and 700 apartments throughout the local metro area.

“This year we will work with policymakers to help ease building material production bottlenecks that are delaying projects and raising the cost of housing,” said Konter. “Eliminating tariffs on Canadian lumber would be a good start. We will also work with the Biden administration and Congress to address America’s housing affordability crisis by opposing unnecessary regulations associated with land development and residential construction that needlessly raise housing costs.”

Konter has been active in the NAHB leadership structure at the local, state and national levels throughout his career. As a senior life delegate, he has served as a leader of the association for more than 20 years.

He has also chaired several influential NAHB committees, including the Federal Government Affairs Committee, the State and Local Government Affairs Committee, the Conventions and Meetings Committee and the Land Development Committee. In 2013, Konter served as the NAHB State Representative from Georgia. He also served two terms as the NAHB National Area 4 chairman and has been a BUILD-PAC trustee for over 15 years.

He was elected president of the Home Builders Association of Georgia in 1997. At the local level, he served as president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah in 1991. Konter was three times recognized as Builder of the Year by the HBA of Greater Savannah and was inducted into both the local and state Home Builder Hall of Fame. He also received several awards for outstanding service and leadership from both of the home builders associations.

Konter graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Real Estate and Urban Affairs. Active from an early age in his local community, Konter was a member of the Jaycees, and served on the board of directors of the Savannah Humane Society. He served as president of the Jewish Educational Alliance, was a board member of the Savannah Jewish Federation and serves as a trustee of the Savannah Jewish Foundation. Konter was also a member of the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Konter’s wife, Marcy, is president of Konter Management Co. and director of customer service at Konter Quality Homes. They have two adult children, Mark Konter and Tess Konter Neudeck. Mark, who serves as vice president of the company, lives in Savannah with his wife Allison and their children, Brook and Reed. Tess lives in New York with her husband Albert and son Finn.