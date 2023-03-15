Georgia AKA Day at the Capitol 2023

On February 19th and 20th, 2023, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® converged upon Atlanta to participate in the historic annual session of the Georgia AKA Day at the Capitol. The theme for the occasion was “Preserving the Promise of Democracy: Our 30th Anniversary”. The focus of the event was to meet with elected officials to discuss community advocacy and ways to ensure that our voices are heard as future legislation is being considered. A sea of over 300 pink and green flooded the Capitol. There were so many attendees that the organizers had to relocate to accommodate the massive group of participants. An additional 788 members attended virtually.

During the opening Plenary Session, remarks were made by the 30th Anniversary Chairman, member Myeesha Good. Ms.Good commented that mental health and maternal health are serious matters for the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha. The conference should serve as a call to action, to motivate and launch our advocacy for the next year. “In order to make our mark, we must educate ourselves on the issues.”

Nikema Willams, representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, centered her message around fighting to preserve our democracy. ”We must recommit ourselves to preserving our democracy. The fight for democracy is far from over. AKA’s serve at all levels of government, in a system of governance not designed for people who look like us. In fact, we have the largest congressional delegation ever. We must be at the forefront of the fight for police accountability, equitable funding of our HBCUs, funding for mental health and maternal health, and addressing the generational wealth gap.”

Karen Bennett, Georgia State House Representative for District 94, spoke about working with purpose. ”Be purposeful with the Connection and Social Action Committee. Educate ourselves and others, motivate, and mobilize. Never underestimate our ability to influence. Voting cannot be taken for granted, it’s still at the center. It is the cornerstone of our democracy. Democracy is still alive and we must claim it.”

The Plenary Session was followed by a Panel Discussion, “Democracy Can’t Wait”. The overarching conversation stemmed around “What is our democracy and how do we preserve it?” The participants for the panel were: Moderator, Judge Sonya Natasha Brown; Representative Karen Bennett; Fenika Miller, Deputy National Field Director, the Black Voters Matter Fund; and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Civil Rights, President Biden Administration.

The Workshop, “Crisis in Black Maternal Health and the Crisis of Suicide Amongst Black Youth” was led by Moderator, Shayla J. Nealy, Councilmember from Union City, Georgia. “Mental and maternal health are heart-string subjects. Mental health is a crisis amongst us.” Speakers included: Dr. Adrienne Berry, Psychotherapist/ Counselor; Dr. Sharon Harley, OB/GYN; Adrian K. Hunter, Clinical Therapist for Children and Teens,Licensed Practical Counselor; and Adriane Philips, OB/GYN/therapist.

Tiffany Moore Russell, South Atlantic Regional Conference (SARC) Director, introduced the Keynote Speaker, First Vice President, Charletta Wilson Jacks. Mrs. Jacks’ call to action was “Blow the whistle! Democracy is not a spectator sport. Let’s speak on it, let’s hear it, and let’s act on it!” She used poetic repetition to emphasize preserving the promise of democracy. Her refrain, “Blow the Whistle” was repeated throughout her remarks. Our ancestors fought hard for our democracy. They did not remain silent and did not sit down. They blew the whistle! Our charge is the protection of voting rights, to guard against manipulation by authoritarian forces, actively fight for transparency in voter education, voter protection and voter empowerment. Preserve the promise of democracy, blow the whistle!”