Georgetown Family Dental Celebrates 5 Years with Local Georgetown Community

On Thursday, August 5, 2021: Georgetown Family Dental is celebrating five years of successful dental services to the Georgetown community. In honor of their 5-year work anniversary, Georgetown Family Dental is hosting a drop-in celebration: Smiles in Georgetown. Smiles in Georgetown is a community wide event promoting local Georgetown health and wellness businesses.

“We are so proud of the milestone our practice has achieved,” says Dr. Maynard DDS. “We could not have done it without the support of the Georgetown community.”

Smiles in Georgetown event is presented by Georgetown Family Dental and will feature other community businesses on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, located at 821 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419. Georgetown Family Dental will be providing entertainment, refreshments, and heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Southern Palate. Representatives of all the media companies are cordially invited to make this Georgetown event a successful one. Our goal is to publicize the Georgetown community, residents, and local health and wellness businesses in the Georgetown and Savannah Southside area.

Georgetown Family Dental is working with local Georgetown businesses that are focused on health and wellness of Georgetown and Savannah Southside residents. Each partner will have a booth at the Smiles in Georgetown event and will be able to showcase their local business.

Georgetown Family Dental is a locally owned and operated dental practice by Dr. Roy Maynard, Jr, DDS. Obtained in 2016, Dr. Maynard continues to grow the practice by focusing on quality dental care to patients in Georgetown and the greater Savannah area. Georgetown Family Dental uses the latest technology advancements in dentistry to keep your teeth healthy and your smile bright in a relaxing office staffed with an awesome dental team!

Dr. Roy Maynard, Jr. has been in dentistry for 12 years. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, he spent most of his life in North Carolina attending high school and college at North Carolina State University. Dr. Maynard graduated from NCSU with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Business Administration. After his undergraduate studies Dr. Maynard relocated to Savannah, GA and worked as a dental assistant. Dr. Maynard later completed dental school with honors and awards at Howard University in Washington, DC. In 2016, Dr. Maynard obtained his current practice, Georgetown Family Dental, where he continues to impact lives one smile at a time.

Dr. Maynard loves being involved with the community and volunteers frequently. Many of his community outreach projects are focused on helping residents in the Savannah area and giving back to those in need.