Genealogy Research Support Center (GRSC) to Host the “Drylongso” Genealogy Folk Gathering

The Genealogy Research Support Center (GRSC) will host the “Drylongso” Genealogy Folk Gathering featuring Genealogist Michael N. Henderson on Saturday, March 7, 2020 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at The Beach Institute, 502 E. Harris Street, Savannah, GA

“Drylongso” is a term popularized by African American anthropologist John Langston Gwaltney. It means the everyday, average life experience of African American men and women. The Genealogy Research Support Center (GRSC) at the Beach Institute invites you to come to this special gathering and meet our special guest Michael N. Henderson.

Michael N. Henderson, Lt. Commander, U.S. Navy retired, began his genealogy journey over 30 years ago. In that time, he has uncovered Native American, French, African, French-Canadian, and Swedish ancestry as far back as 1658. He has located evidence of six French ships that brought his Swedish and French progenitors to Louisiana and he is investigating several slave ships that could prove to have brought his African ancestors to Louisiana. This year marks 10 years since Henderson became the first African American in Georgia inducted into the National Society, Sons of the American Revolution. In 2010, he was featured in an episode of the PBS series History Detectives, discussing his research into his 4th great-grandparents, an enslaved woman named Agnes who gained her freedom in 1779 with the help of her French consort in Spanish colonial Louisiana. He later wrote about their story in his award-winning book Got Proof: My Genealogical Journey Through the Use of Documentation.

Join us to learn of his story as one of the “Drylongso”. Books will be available at the Beach Institute. This Genealogy Folk Gathering promises to be a fun-filled day for all. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is free and open to the public.